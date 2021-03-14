Tanya Muzinda has taken on the male-dominated world of motocross – becoming her country’s off-road circuits champion.
She has also been appointed European Union-Zimbabwe Honorary Ambassador for Youth, Sports and Gender.
And she’s been named Junior Sportswoman of the year by the African Union.
Now based in the US, she told the BBC about her passion for her sport and the challenges she faces.
