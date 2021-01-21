After years of singing about love and romance, K-pop artist and songwriter Lim Kim has returned with a new mission.
In her 2019 album Generasian, the singer debunks stereotypes about Asian women and attacks Orientalism.
Through her song Yellow, Lim Kim hopes to portray a new image of Asian women: more powerful and independent.
Produced by: Bugyeong Jung and Kevin Kim
Filmed and edited by: Kevin Kim
BBC
