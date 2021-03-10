For Quinsy Gario, a black Dutch spoken word artist, Gorman’s words need to be handled with care as they involve embodied knowledge and the cultural baggage that come with being black. “The Dutch language needs to have a conduit, a person that’s been able to push to the same extent as Amanda Gorman did, and connect to a local understanding of what those words mean, and how those words can resonate.”
BBC
BBC News is an operational business division of the British Broadcasting Corporation responsible for the gathering and broadcasting of news and current affairs.
Leave a Reply