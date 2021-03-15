Around a dozen countries have suspended its use as a precaution after reports of blood clots.

Geneva, Switzerland:

The World Health Organization chief said the agency’s vaccine safety experts would meet Tuesday to discuss the AstraZeneca jab after a number of countries halted its use over blood clot fears.

“WHO’s advisory committee on vaccine safety has been reviewing the available data, is in close contact with the European Medicines Agency, and will meet tomorrow,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press briefing.

