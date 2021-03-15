WHO Experts To Meet Tomorrow On AstraZeneca Covid Vaccine Safety
Geneva, Switzerland:
The World Health Organization chief said the agency’s vaccine safety experts would meet Tuesday to discuss the AstraZeneca jab after a number of countries halted its use over blood clot fears.
“WHO’s advisory committee on vaccine safety has been reviewing the available data, is in close contact with the European Medicines Agency, and will meet tomorrow,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press briefing.
