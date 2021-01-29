European Commission plans to publish a redacted copy of its contract with drug giant AstraZeneca.

Brussels, Belgium:

The European Commission plans to publish a redacted copy of its contract with drug giant AstraZeneca on Friday, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said, amid a dispute over delays to vaccine deliveries.

“We want to publish it today. We are talking to the company about which parts have to be blacked out,” she told German broadcaster Deutschlandfunk on Friday.

