Watch live as the fighters take to the scale on “UFC Fight Island” as Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, Michael Chandler and Dan Hooker take the scale ahead of their huge lightweight bouts at UFC 257 in Aby Dhabi

Before the fighters throw leather and do battle inside the octagon on fight night at UFC 257, they each face another battle as they cut the last few pounds before stepping onto the scale to make weight ahead of their respective bouts.

The fight card features a pair of pivotal bouts for the UFC lightweight division, with former two-division champion Conor McGregor taking on former interim lightweight champ Dustin Poirier in the main event, while former three-time Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler facing New Zealand’s dangerous contender Dan Hooker in the co-main event.

All four fighters are contractually obliged to tip the scale no heavier than 156 pounds for their matchups, and all eyes will be on the four men when they take to the scale during Friday’s official weigh-in session in Abu Dhabi.

The entire fight card will be in attendance, with the fighters allowed a two-hour window to make their final adjustments before stepping out in front of the media cameras and stepping up onto the official scale to register their official weight ahead of their respective matchups.

UFC 257 BOUT LIST

Main Card

Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier

Dan Hooker vs. Michael Chandler

Jessica Eye vs. Joanne Calderwood

Matt Frevola vs. Ottman Azaitar

Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Ribas

Preliminary Card

Nasrat Haqparast vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Brad Tavares vs. Antonio Carlos Junior

Julianna Pena vs. Sara McMann

Khalil Rountree vs. Marcin Prachnio

Early Prelims

Andrew Sanchez vs. Makhmud Muradov

Movsar Evloev vs. Nik Lentz

Amir Albazi vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

