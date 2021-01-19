US expands sanctions against Nord Stream 2 project, targeting pipe-laying ships & Russian firms
Outgoing US President Donald Trump has delivered his “parting gift” to the Moscow-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, with newly announced sanctions targeting pipe-laying vessels and companies involved in the multinational project.
Pipe-laying vessels Fortuna and Maksim Gorky, as well as two Russian firms, KVT-Rus and Rustanker, were blacklisted on Tuesday under CAATSA (Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act) as part of the US’ sanction war. The same legislation had been previously used by Washington to target numerous Russian officials and enterprises.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
RT
