Support Independent Journalism by Donating emea tribune buy me a coffee

Outgoing US President Donald Trump has delivered his “parting gift” to the Moscow-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, with newly announced sanctions targeting pipe-laying vessels and companies involved in the multinational project.

Pipe-laying vessels Fortuna and Maksim Gorky, as well as two Russian firms, KVT-Rus and Rustanker, were blacklisted on Tuesday under CAATSA (Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act) as part of the US’ sanction war. The same legislation had been previously used by Washington to target numerous Russian officials and enterprises.

Also on rt.com

Tugboats get into position on the Russian pipe-laying vessel "Fortuna" in the port of Wismar, Germany, Thursday, Jan 14, 2021. © dpa via AP / Jens Buettner
Gazprom warns investors that Nord Stream 2 could be canceled as Trump announces more US sanctions in ‘parting gift’

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Source link