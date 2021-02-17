Washington, United States:
Rush Limbaugh, the US conservative radio host who spent more than four decades on the air, has died at aged 70 after a battle with cancer, his family said Wednesday.
“We, the Limbaugh family, are deeply saddened to announce that our beloved Rush has died,” read the statement, signed by his wife Kathryn Adams Limbaugh.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
