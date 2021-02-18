UPPSC will conduct the PCS 2021 exam on June 13.

New Delhi:

Uttar Pradesh PCS or the Upper Subordinate Services exam 2021 will be held on June 13, as per the exam calendar released by the state public service commission, UPPSC. The option to register for the exam will close on March 5. However, candidates can deposit the registration fee only till March 2 after which the option will be closed, as per the notification released by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC).

Apply Online

The UPPSC holds this exam in three stages–preliminary, main written and interview–to select candidates for various posts like Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Block Development Officer, Assistant Regional Transport Officer, Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Tax), District Commandent Homeguards, Treasury Officer/Accounts Officer (Treasury), Cane Inspector and Assistant Sugar Commissioner, District Cane Officer U.P. Agriculture Service Group “B” (Development Branch), Superintendent Jail and other posts.

Uttar Pradesh PCS Exam 2021: Important Points

As per the exam calendar released by the UPPSC, the preliminary exam is likely to be held on June 13.

The exam for Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) / Range Forest Officer (RFO) posts is also held along with this exam. The preliminary exam for ACF/ RFO selection will also be held on June 13.

Candidates will be given only one chance to modify the application form within the last date of registration.

The final selection will be made on the basis of total marks obtained by the candidates in main (written) examination and interview.

Candidates who qualify for the main exam will have to fill and submit another application form along with its fee.

Candidates will have to appear in the main examination against the same roll number allotted for the preliminary examination.

Candidates who qualify for the interview will have to fill and submit another application form in which they have to give their preferences for different posts.

On the basis of the result of the preliminary examination, thirteen times candidates to the number of vacancies shall be declared successful for the main examination and two times candidates to the number of vacancies shall be called for the interview, the UPPSC has said in the notification.

Candidates have to fill the OMR answer sheet in black ball point pen.

Candidates will be provided OMR answer sheets in duplicates– original copy and candidate’s copy. After completion of the examination, the candidates are required to hand over the original copy to the invigilator and the candidate’s copy to keep with them.

Click here for more Jobs News