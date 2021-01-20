Support Independent Journalism by Donating

A UK travel agency has publicly blasted a rival, Saga Holidays, after it announced a new policy requiring all customers to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19. Hundreds of others have joined in the condemnation.

Saga Holidays announced its mandatory vaccine policy in a statement on Wednesday, telling customers that they “must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 at least 14 days before travelling” through the company.

Accepting that the policy would be “disappointing” for many, the company said it wanted to ensure the “safest possible experience” for customers.

A message to all holiday customers. Please read our vaccination FAQs, which apply to bookings made prior to January 20, 2021 here >>> https://t.co/PJp2xWXSfl pic.twitter.com/ocGZoT7bt2 — Saga Holidays (@SagaHolidaysUK) January 20, 2021

The agency quickly came under fire from smaller competitor Tradewinds Travel, which called the policy “disgusting” and added, “You will never get treatment like this from us.”

You will never get treatment like this from us. @SagaUK you are disgustinghttps://t.co/ylwcJAATKa — Tradewinds Travel (@UKTwinds) January 20, 2021

Other Brits called the decision “disgraceful,” “fascist,” and “very questionable from a legal and ethical point of view,” while others claimed the policy could be illegal and proposed a boycott.

Doesn't sound legal to me. Have you sought legal advice @SagaHolidaysUK? You might (will) need it. — Northern Lass (Freedom Fighter) (@northerness) January 20, 2021

Discrimination and whatsmore you can still transmit covid with a vaccination. Many older people cannot have a vaccination for health reasons, or have had one and taken a turn, do some research before discriminating against at least 30% of your customers. — Connor #KBF (@ConnorKbf) January 20, 2021

Thanks for this update. Good to have a list of companies I need to avoid and boycott in the future. Tweets like this save us all a lot of time. Sometimes it’s hard to identify fascists but you’ve made it easy. Cheers. — Simon Mee (@midgard_misfit) January 20, 2021

“I am a big fan of vaccinations but object in the strongest terms to mandatory vaccination. I guess no Saga holiday for me. Fine,” commented the Academy of Ideas’ Mo Lovatt.

On Facebook, Saga Holidays received negative reviews comparing the agency to Hitler and questioning the legality of the new vaccine policy.

Mandatory vaccinations have become a controversial topic in the United Kingdom, but one December poll by STADA Group revealed that up to 85 percent of those in the UK support making Covid-19 vaccines compulsory. Many others, however, are still vocally opposed to the idea.

Alan Joyce, the CEO of Australian airline Qantas, sparked anger last year after proposing a vaccine requirement for travellers on Qantas planes. Irish airline Ryanair dismissed the idea shortly after in their own statement.

