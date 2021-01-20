Support Independent Journalism by Donating

UFC superstar Conor McGregor is the subject of a multi-million euro lawsuit in his home country of Ireland, brought by two women and stemming from incidents alleged to have occurred in 2018, according to reports.

McGregor, who faces Dustin Poirier on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi in the featured bout of this weekend’s UFC 257 card, again faces strife related to his personal life after numerous outside-of-the-cage incidents that have threatened to derail his career in recent years.

The former two-weight UFC world champion, 32, and an associate of his were named in the lawsuit which was filed Monday in Dublin’s High Court.

The claim – which is understood to be for several million dollars – was made by a female who has personally known McGregor for several years.

A second less substantial case, also understood to be related to a personal injuries action, was also filed by the young woman’s mother.

The matter was previously investigated by Irish police, An Garda Siochana, before the Director of Public Prosecutions decided that no charges should be brought against McGregor.

“After an exhaustive investigation conducted by the Gardaí (Irish police) which, in addition to interviews of the plaintiff, included interviewing numerous sources, obtaining witnesses’ statements, examining closed circuit footage and the cooperation of Conor McGregor, these allegations were categorically rejected,” McGregor’s spokesperson, Karen J Kessler, told Independent.ie.

“The plaintiff knows the facts contradict the assertions in this lawsuit. Mr McGregor will dispute any claims and is confident that justice will prevail.”

The two women are thought to be seeking separate trials, with each of those requiring several witnesses and evidence to be presented.

Dubliner McGregor is one of the world’s highest paid athletes. He was estimated to have earned around $50 million in the year up to May 2020 due to endorsements and a solitary fight purse for last January’s fight with Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone.

McGregor has come under legal scrutiny on several occasions in the past. In 2019, he was fined by a Dublin court for punching a man in a pub and also landed in hot water in the US for breaking a fan’s cellphone.

