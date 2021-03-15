Sources in the Nationalist Congress Party said it was routine meeting between two leaders (File)

Mumbai:

BJP leader Nitesh Rane on Monday attacked Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, saying he has time for actor Aamir Khan but not for chief of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Sharad Pawar.

“We have information that NCP chief Sharad Pawar was trying to meet the chief minister since Wednesday but Mr Thackeray met him only today. The chief minister did not have time to meet Pawar Saheb earlier but he had time to have dinner on Friday with actor Aamir Khan,” Nitin Rane told news agency ANI.

Earlier on Monday, Sharad Pawar met Udhav Thackeray at the chief minister’s official residence “Varsha”. According to NCP sources, it was a routine meeting between the two leaders.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of the Antilia-SUV case in which an explosive-laden car was found outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence in Mumbai last month and the subsequent arrest of Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the case.

Sachin Waze, who was Assistant Police Inspector in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) and was later transferred to the Citizen Facilitation Centre at Mumbai Police Headquarters after his name came up in Mansukh Hiren death case, has been remanded to NIA custody till March 25, in connection with his role and involvement in the case.

Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the vehicle that was found with explosives outside the house of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, was found dead on March 5 in Thane near Mumbai.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)