The operation is still in progress, a police official said. (Representational image)

Srinagar:

Two terrorists were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, police said on Thursday.

The terrorists opened fire on security forces when they were conducting a search and cordon operation on Wednesday in Kandipora in the district’s Bijbehara area, a police official said.

Two terrorists have been killed so far and they are yet to be identified. The operation is still in progress, he said.