Two Terrorists Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Jammu And Kashmir’s Anantnag
NDTV, 4 days ago 0 1 min read
Srinagar:
Two terrorists were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, police said on Thursday.
The terrorists opened fire on security forces when they were conducting a search and cordon operation on Wednesday in Kandipora in the district’s Bijbehara area, a police official said.
#AnantnagEncounterUpdate: 01 more #unidentified#terrorist killed (total 02). Search going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolicehttps://t.co/NMwijpIOH2
– Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) March 11, 2021
Two terrorists have been killed so far and they are yet to be identified. The operation is still in progress, he said.
NDTV
New Delhi Television Limited is an Indian television media company founded in 1988 by Radhika Roy, a journalist. NDTV started off as a content provider for Doordarshan, producing the show The World This Week in November 1988.
Leave a Reply