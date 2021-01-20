Support Independent Journalism by Donating

The White House has published a list of 143 people who have been given a full pardon or commuted sentences on the last day of Donald Trump’s presidency. Julian Assange and Edward Snowden were not among them.

The public campaign to convince President Trump to stop the prosecution of the two whistleblowers – even merely as a snub to his political opponents – has ultimately failed. Neither the jailed founder of WikiLeaks nor the fugitive NSA contractor were on the list of clemencies released on Tuesday.

Trump did, however, pardon Steve Bannon, his former chief strategist, who was accused of defrauding donors in the “We Build the Wall” campaign. The drive was touted as a way of privately funding some parts of a wall on the US southern border, which was a key campaign promise for Trump. Bannon fell out of favor with Trump soon after helping him win the 2016 election, but some media recently claimed the pair have been on a better footing lately.

Trump also gave a full pardon to Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., who is better known by his stage name, ‘Lil Wayne’. The rapper was facing a decade in prison on a firearms-related charge. The White House statement explained the decision to offer him clemency by citing Carter’s generosity through donations to charities and adherence to family values.

