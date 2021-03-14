New Delhi:

Mamata Banerjee will make her first public appearance today afternoon after sustaining injuries to her leg during a rally in West Bengal’s Nandigram, the Trinamool Congress said.

The West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will conduct a roadshow on a wheelchair from Gandhi Murti to Hazra, the Trinamool Congress said.

She will address a public rally at Hazra this afternoon. The party said that it will not release its election manifesto today.

It will be her first public appearance after she was allegedly attacked by some people in Nandigram earlier this week.

On March 10, the Chief Minister, who was on a two-day visit to Nandigram from where she filed her nomination, alleged that she was pushed by a few unidentified people during her election campaigning. Later, she was brought to Kolkata”s SSKM Hospital by road from Nandigram.

Ms Banerjee sustained “severe bone injuries” on her left foot and ankle as well as bruises and injuries on her shoulder, forearm and neck, according to the report of her initial medical examination.

The Chief Minister was discharged from the hospital on March 12.

“Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has responded well to the treatment. The six-member board has re-examined her health condition. We have opened the plaster cast. Fresh plaster has been applied. She has been discharged with appropriate instructions, after her repeated requests. She has been advised to revisit after seven days,” the medical board of the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata told reporters.