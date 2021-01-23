Tony Ferrer was a Filipino actor, film director and producer. the action hero who distinguished himself as Tony Falcon in the Filipino spy movie series “Agent X-44,” passed away on Saturday in Pasig City, Philippines after a lingering illness (heart disease). He died at age 86 and, according to his son Mark Laxa, told news outlets Saturday that his father died peacefully at home at 7:25 a.m., Saturday due to complications of his age.

On 23 January 2021, our beloved father, friend, and Philippine movie industry treasure ANTONIO D. LAXA popularly known as TONY FERRER joined our Creator quietly in his sleep and in the comfort of his home. He was 86 years old.Our Dad as Tony Ferrer became an action movie superstar with his most iconic role as Tony Falcon in the Agent X44 movie series. He appeared in 203 movies.

During his last days, he was surrounded by the care of his San Antonio family, the love of his children, and the joy and songs of his grandchildren. He was a remarkable, selfless man who always thought of others first, impacting a lot of lives on and off screen. We shall all remember him with fondness.

Following his last wishes, there will be no public viewing of his remains. In lieu of flowers and cards, an online mass and memorial shall be announced to family, relatives and friends shortly.

We will always thank God in remembrance of our father. To all who have loved him and cared for X44, we shall be forever grateful. We appreciate all the messages we have been receiving. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers.