10-month-old Nolan toddled up to his mom as she delivered a weather report.

A news anchor’s weather report was recently made better by her 10-month-old son toddling over to hug her. Footage of the adorable interruption that has gone viral with over a million views on Twitter is the latest in a long line of ‘work from home’ blooper videos that have flooded social media since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

In this viral video, ABC7’s Leslie Lopez was seen delivering a weather report when her toddler bounced up to her and wrapped his arms around her leg – making Ms Lopez as well as thousands of viewers across the world laugh out loud.

However, Ms Lopez continued her report without missing a beat and soon scooped her son up in her arms. “He walks now, guys. I’ve lost all control,” she said, smiling.

The footage was shared on Twitter by ABC 7 news anchor Brandi Hitt. “There is no stopping adorable Nolan now that he can walk during Mommy’s forecast,” she wrote.

The video has received a lot of love on the microblogging platform, racking up more than 2,500 ‘retweets’ and 28,000 ‘likes’, along with 1.2 million views.

“This is absolutely hysterical and so, so sweet. If there’s one thing this pandemic might do for all of us is prove we can incorporate our personal lives into our work lives and be all the better for it!” wrote one Twitter user.

“My favorite thing about global pandemic is seeing moms work from home and have their children join them in TV,” said another.

Actress Elizabeth Banks was among those who retweeted the clip.

Ms Lopez later took to the microblogging platform to thank her viewers as the video went viral.

This is a wonderful compliment from from someone who is on the Mt. Rushmore of broadcasting. It means a lot and made my year. It also means a lot to my “babysitting” husband who was on the hot seat until your tweet came through ???? @DanRatherhttps://t.co/DYY1ZOTEn1 — Leslie Lopez (@abc7leslielopez) January 28, 2021

Ms Hitt, who posted the footage on Twitter, also thanked social media users for the love they showered on the video, writing: ” What an amazing response about this all-too-real moment that so many of us face right now, trying to work from home while also being there for our families.”

In July, a live interview on BBC News between Dr Clare Wenham and anchor Christian Fraser was hilariously derailed when Dr Wenham’s daughter interrupted their discussion.

