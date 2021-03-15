More than 60,000 people have fled the conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region to seek refuge in neighbouring Sudan.

Some of them have become refugees for the second time in less than 30 years.

This is a tale of 70-year-old Gebregziabher Haileslasie – who returned to the Um-raquba refugee camp which he left 27 years ago – and Mulgeta Berhe, who has returned to the Tunyadbah refugee camp in Sudan where he was born and raised.

Video Journalists: Yadeta Berhanu and Desta Gebremedhin

Edited by Anthony Irungu

Executive Producer: Marko Zoric