New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said despite dire predictions, India beat all odds in the global fight against the coronavirus.

“Last year, in February-March, a lot of experts had said the India will be the worst-affected country, there will be tsunami of cases. They predicted 2 million deaths in the country. But India moved ahead with a proactive public participation,” PM Modi said, addressing the World Economic Forum’s Davos Dialogue.

“Today, India is among countries that have succeeded in saving the maximum lives. The country, which comprises of 18% of the world’s population, has saved the world from disaster by bringing the situation under control.”

PM Modi also said India had launched the world’s biggest vaccination programme. “In just 12 days, India has vaccinated more than 2.3 million healthcare workers,” he said.

“The country, by sending the vaccines to other countries, is saving lives worldwide. Right now, there are just two Made-in-India vaccines. In the coming days, there will be more,” said the Prime Minister