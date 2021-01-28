The story behind the inauguration’s sign language Pledge of Allegiance
Fire Captain Andrea Hall of South Fulton, Georgia, explained that her late father was deaf. She is bilingual – an English speaker and an American Sign Language user – and she said she wanted people watching her to be able to experience the US Pledge of Allegiance in their “native language”.
