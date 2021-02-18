Around 4,700 turtles have been saved from the deadly US winter storm by a rescue centre in Texas.
Cold-stunned reptiles are in danger of drowning because they’re no longer able to regulate their body temperature.
The “Herculean” task has been made even more difficult because the centre, Sea Turtle Inc in South Padre Island, is dealing with no electricity.
BBC
