Texas beekeeper Erika Thompson rescued a hive of bees that had been stuck under the floorboards of a garden shed for over two years, in a video that has since gone viral.
Since posting the video online on Friday, it has been viewed over 1.5 million times on Twitter.
She said the reaction to the video was incredible as, for her, it was “just a normal Tuesday”.
