Women in Switzerland are remembering a key moment in history this weekend – the 50th anniversary of finally being granted the right to vote.
Switzerland lagged far behind its neighbours Italy, France, and Germany, becoming one of the last countries in Europe to offer women equal political rights.
Reporter: Imogen Foulkes
Camera and editing: Angus MacKenzie
BBC
BBC News is an operational business division of the British Broadcasting Corporation responsible for the gathering and broadcasting of news and current affairs.
Leave a Reply