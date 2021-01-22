Steinmetz trial: Swiss verdict for tycoon in Guinea mine corruption trial
BBC, 31 mins ago 0 1 min read
The prosecution also alleges that Mr Steinmetz, 64, and two co-defendants, committed forgery by creating shell structures to hide the bribes. The trial is taking place in Switzerland because Mr Steinmetz lived in Geneva until 2016, and ran businesses there. Some of the alleged bribes, the prosecution says, were paid through Swiss banks.
BBC
BBC News is an operational business division of the British Broadcasting Corporation responsible for the gathering and broadcasting of news and current affairs.
Related posts
Covid-19: Impact on Israel – BBC News
BBC, 3 weeks ago 1 min read
Products for you
Leave a Reply