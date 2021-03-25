SSC GD constable computer-based test will be held in August.

New Delhi:

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will begin the registration of the Constable (general duty) recruitment today. The SSC GD constable application forms will be available on the official website of the Commission, ssc.nic.in. The last date for submission of application forms is May 10. In the last edition of this exam, a total of 52,20,335 candidates had registered against close to 60,000 vacancies.

The SSC Constable (GD) exam is held every year for the selection of Constable in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), and Rifleman (general duty) in Assam Rifles. selection to these posts is done through a computer-based test, physical efficiency test, physical standard test, and medical examination.

The computer-based test will be held from August 2 to August 25. The SSC will release mock test for the computer-based test. Candidates who qualify in the computer-based test will be eligible to appear for the other selection tests. The physical efficiency test will be conducted at various centres finalized by the CAPFs.

As per the last notification, the minimum educational qualification required for this exam is Class 10 pass. The candidate should be between 18-23 years of age.

Admit cards of physical standard test and medical exam will be uploaded on the CRPF website http://www.crpf.gov.in. Physical standard test and medical exam will be conducted by various CAPFs as decided by CRPF.

