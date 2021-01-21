Support Independent Journalism by Donating

Left-wing rioters have gathered in Seattle and Portland to burn flags, break windows, and destroy property just hours after Democrat President Joe Biden was inaugurated. Their right-wing counterparts, however, were absent.

Groups of black-clad Antifa rioters took to the streets in Portland and Seattle, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake as they protested the inauguration of President Joe Biden along with their usual targets, law enforcement and racism.

In Seattle, demonstrators set multiple American flags on fire as they blocked traffic and defaced property on Wednesday night.

Better picture of the flag and trash thrown around the intersection. They're back on the move now pic.twitter.com/1x1Vmv328p — AntifaWatch (@AntifaWatch2) January 21, 2021

OTG footage of the flag burning from @BGOnTheScene. Hope he's disguised wellpic.twitter.com/4IgF5QyuIK — AntifaWatch (@AntifaWatch2) January 21, 2021

Photos posted by the Seattle Police Department and others on the ground showed extensive graffiti and broken glass at several locations.

An Amazon Go store is graffitied and window smashed in downtown Seattle #Seattle #SeattleProtests #J20 pic.twitter.com/6upWS3pO8V — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) January 21, 2021

Police are monitoring a group in #DowntownSeattle. Multiple sites have been vandalized. One arrest made for property damage. pic.twitter.com/oLfIsGt5Af — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) January 21, 2021

Multiple windows shattered at the William Kenzo Nakamura Courthouse at 6th Ave and Spring Street. pic.twitter.com/uwtZAycyVT — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) January 21, 2021

At least two of the rioters were arrested for property damage and assault.

Meanwhile, over 100 rioters descended on Portland, wreaking havoc and destroying property just a few hours after Biden’s inauguration ceremony. The so-called “J20 Protest” was advertised as an anti-Biden, anti-police event also aimed at supporting indigenous people’s rights, according to local ABC affiliate KATU.

Inauguration Day in Portland. A group of about 100 people dressed in black march thru Southeast Portland pic.twitter.com/cGhVhdTwGW — Mike Benner (@MikeBennerKGW) January 20, 2021

Demonstrators march towards Burnside as @PortlandPolice demand they get on the sidewalk pic.twitter.com/1wWUPGtYvC — Mike Benner (@MikeBennerKGW) January 20, 2021

The group targeted the Democratic Party of Oregon building for special destruction, breaking windows, spray painting graffiti (including “anarchy” symbols and a “F**k Biden”), and overturning dumpsters. Some held signs with slogans including “We are ungovernable,” “A new world from the ashes,” and “We don’t want Biden – we want revenge.”

Significant damage at the Democratic Party of Oregon bldg at 9th & Everett pic.twitter.com/uZGBvhkJcc — Mike Benner (@MikeBennerKGW) January 20, 2021

Demonstrators now gathered at on-ramp to 84 pic.twitter.com/f5QtHIcHD7 — Mike Benner (@MikeBennerKGW) January 20, 2021

Portland police told local media they arrested eight people on charges including rioting, reckless burning, possession of a destructive device, and criminal mischief. There were at least two other post-inauguration protests scheduled for Wednesday.

Officers on bikes trail the march pic.twitter.com/zs0CGQQ5qb — Mike Benner (@MikeBennerKGW) January 20, 2021

Despite widespread hype about Trump supporters plotting to overtake state capitals on Wednesday, however, law enforcement agencies detailed to the Oregon Capitol building reportedly encountered more journalists than angry conservatives.

