Siddhant Sarang Launched Bhojpuri Podcast on Climate Change
Bhojpuri’s first podcast on climate change, ‘Dharti Maiya,’ launched in Patna. On Sunday, the first Bhojpuri podcast ‘Dharti Maiya’ was launched at a ceremony at La-Pintura Studio in Ashiana More. As its chief guest, Dr. Atul Aditya, head of the Department of Geology at Patna Science College, released a podcast prepared under the direction of Siddhant Sarang, a graduate student at Delhi University. On this occasion, Dr. Atul said that this podcast was produced by Siddhant Sarang of Muzaffarpur in Bhojpuri, a local dialect.
This attempt is unique because this program has been made in its own language, with the aim of making people aware of serious issues like climate change. It has been launched with the idea of spreading the message of climate change to every section of the society and changing the attitude of people about Bhojpuri language. Dr. Atul said that local solutions to global problems are necessary. The problem of climate change is the most burning in today’s time.
A group of youth is trying on this, which can be better than this. The podcast will be available on JioSavan, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, etc. Siddhant Sarang said that this is Bhojpuri’s first podcast on climate change, which we will be coming to the audience every week. Each episode will explain different aspects of the environment, so that it can be easily explained to the general audience.
RJ Apoorw of Radio Mirchi is responsible for the sound design of this podcast. Siddhant said that support for Apoorw was “very commendable” in the making of the podcast, and without his support it was not possible. Director of Manav Bharti International School, Pradeep Mishra was also present on the occasion. He also performed a song on the environment. Painter Ankita, Yoga Expert Sanjay Prasad, Abhishek, Musician Akash, Shiv etc were also present at the launch event.
