Chakka Jam: The entry and exit gates at several Delhi metro stations have been closed.

New Delhi:

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has closed the entry and exit gates at several metro stations, mainly in north and central Delhi, ahead of three-hour chakka jam (road block) across the country by the protesting farmers.

The entry and exit gates of Mandi House, ITO, Delhi Gate, Vishwavidyalaya, Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Janpath and Central Secretariat were closed as per precautionary measures due to the protests against the new agriculture laws.



Extra security has been deployed and barricades strengthened, which may potentially lead to traffic congestion on many key Delhi roads. Extensive measures have been undertaken at the Ghazipur border point with even water cannon vehicles deployed.

The Red Fort area, the biggest point of disturbance on Republic Day, has received particular focus today.