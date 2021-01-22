Support Independent Journalism by Donating emea tribune buy me a coffee

Senate Democrats have announced that the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump will begin in two weeks, leaving time to confirm President Joe Biden’s cabinet as part of a deal with the GOP leadership.

Trump’s trial will begin the week of February 8, the newly minted Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York) announced on Friday.

Earlier in the day, mainstream media outlets reported that the articles of impeachment would be sent over by the House of Representatives on Monday and that Schumer had rejected the request from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) to schedule the trial in two weeks and give the Republicans time to approve Biden’s nominees first.

According to a schedule posted by Politico’s congressional correspondent, the trial would actually start on February 9, a few days earlier than McConnell requested, but the former majority leader was “happy” nevertheless.

“This is a win for due process and fairness,” McConnell’s press secretary Doug Andres told Politico.

