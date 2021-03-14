The harlequin toad has been successfully bred in captivity for the first time outside its native Panama. The three-year project has been a collaboration between Panama Wildlife Charity PWCC, Manchester Museum, and the Faculty of Medicine, Biology and Health at the University of Manchester in the UK. This breeding programme could provide a safety net for the toads, which are in danger of extinction, as they could be bred in captivity and reintroduced into the wild.
(Photo: Harlequin toad. Credit: University of Manchester.)
Video by Daniel South, Jasmin Souesi and Dee Sebastian.
BBC
