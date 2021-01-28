The police used tear gas cannisters to arrest three history-sheeters. (Representational)

Gwalior (MP):

The Madhya Pradesh police on Thursday used tear gas cannisters to arrest three history-sheeters, who had allegedly escaped after committing a robbery in Jhansi of Uttar Pradesh, an official said.

The Uttar Pradesh police had passed on information that some robbery accused were hiding in Dhana Oli area of Gwalior city, police official Amit Sanghi said.

The police went to the area to arrest the accused, who were brandishing country-made revolvers, the official said.

The police had to lob tear gas shells in the populated area to arrest the accused, he said, denying that the accused were arrested after an exchange of fire.

“We have arrested Laljeet Yadav, Saddam Khan and Yunus Khan, all in their 20s, and recovered three country-made firearms and ammunition,” the police official said.