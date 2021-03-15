The woman’s medical examination was conducted on Sunday, the police said (Representational)

Kota, Rajasthan:

A woman in Rajasthan’s Baran district was allegedly raped by the brother of her ex-husband, the police said on Monday.

The woman was returning home with a man she is currently living with along with a child and her minor sister when her former brother-in-law and four others waylaid them near Chajawar village Saturday night, they said.

The culprits took the family to a nearby field. They attacked the man and tied his hands and legs with a rope. The main accused then raped the woman in front of her current husband, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Yogendra Singh said.

The woman’s former brother-in-law and two of his accomplices were detained on Sunday, he said.

The officer said the woman, in her twenties, had left her first husband after she was unable to bear a child. She remarried through “Nata Pratha”, a tradition which allows a marital relationship without any wedding ceremony.

According to the police, the accused fled from the spot after the crime following which the woman along with her child and sister managed to reach the main road and seek help from the passers-by.

The passers-by informed the police about the incident.

The police have charged five people for kidnapping and gang-rape under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The woman’s medical examination was conducted on Sunday and her statement was recorded before a magistrate today, Station House Officer (SHO) Ramkishan said.

He said efforts are on to find the remaining accused in the case.

The woman and her former husband had filed complaints against each other in the past and investigation into the cases is also underway, the SHO added.