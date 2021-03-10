BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said Congress “is in big problem”. (File)

Indore:

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was “a non-serious politician” and refused to comment on his remarks pertaining to Jyotiraditya Scindia who had joined the BJP from Congress.

“Rahul Gandhi is a non-serious politician and I don’t want to comment on his remarks,” Mr Vijayvargiya said.

Mr Gandhi had said earlier this week that Mr Scindia could have become chief minister if he had stayed in Congress but has “become a backbencher in the BJP”.

Mr Scindia had replied saying that it would have been a different situation if Mr Gandhi was concerned the same way when he (Mr Scindia) was in Congress.

Asked about West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s “Chandi Path” recital during her visit to Nandigram, Mr Vijayvargiya said she was doing it as “polls are near”.

Referring to Congress leader PC Chacko resigning from the party, he said Congress “is in big problem”. The BJP leader said circumstances seem to be building towards “Congress-mukt Bharat“.