Counting of votes has begun for Punjab Municipal elections. (Representational)

Counting of votes has begun for Punjab Municipal elections. Polling for the 2,302-ward 2,302 wards of the eight municipal corporations, 109 municipal councils and nagar panchayats were held on February 14.

The Punjab State Election Commission (SEC) on Tuesday ordered repolling at two polling booths of SAS Nagar municipal corporation on February 17 after receiving reports of irregularities during polling on February 14.

This is apart from the three polling booths of municipal councils of Patran and Samana in Patiala where repolling was held on Tuesday following reports of EVMs being damaged on February 14.

The commission announced to nullify the earlier polling conducted in these booths and ordered repolling on February 17 from 8 am to 4 pm in these two booths.

The counting for the entire municipal corporation of SAS Nagar will take place on February 18.

Over 70 per cent voting was recorded in the elections to over hundred civic bodies in Punjab on Sunday amid stray incidents of skirmishes at some places.