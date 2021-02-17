Priyanka Chopra Jonas locked down in London
BBC, 3 days ago 0 1 min read
Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra Jonas has released her autobiography, Unfinished.
Chopra writes about attending a boarding school and speaks to the BBC’s Sophie van Brugen about her marriage to Nick Jonas.
The White Tiger star is currently in London filming a new television series.
