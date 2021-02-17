“What seems to be happening is that the state is removing the most egregious things that it has written down, in its own words in its laws, on the statute books, that show an attitude hostile to gender equality,” Devin Kenney, Gulf researcher for Amnesty International, tells BBC News. Amnesty, he says, hasn’t been able to enter the UAE to conduct its own research since 2014, when it published a report critical of discriminatory laws in the country.