Princess Latifa: Jailed in Dubai by my father
BBC, 4 days ago 0 1 min read
Princess Latifa disappeared in 2018, but managed to send secret messages to her friends. She tells the extraordinary story of her kidnapping, capture and detention in Dubai – by its ruler, and her father, Sheikh Mohammed.
You can watch the full BBC Panorama: The Missing Princess on BBC iPlayer.
