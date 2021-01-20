President Joe Biden inauguration speech: ‘Democracy has prevailed’
BBC
Joe Biden has been sworn in as the 46th president of the United States, at a low key inauguration ceremony outside the US Capitol in Washington DC.
In his maiden speech as president, Mr Biden said: “We’ve learned again that democracy is precious, democracy is fragile, and at this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed.”
