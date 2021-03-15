An autopsy revealed that the dolphin was pregnant (Representational)

Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh:

A pregnant Gangetic river dolphin was found dead in Girijapuri barrage under the Katarniyaghat Wildlife Sanctuary in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich, an official said on Monday.

The dolphin was aged around 11 years, divisional forest officer Yashwant Singh said.

According to Mr Singh, a team of veterinary doctors conducted an autopsy on the dead dolphin and found a fetus in its uterus.

Mr Singh said the dolphin was cremated following rules.

The Gangetic river dolphins, a species of freshwater dolphins primarily found in the Ganga and Brahmaputra rivers and their tributaries in India, Bangladesh and Nepal, were declared national aquatic species in 2010.

As per official figures, there are about 3,700 Gangetic river dolphins in the Indian river systems.

In January, a dolphin was beaten to death by a group of men in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh, leading to the arrest of three people.

