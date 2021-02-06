A poacher was killed and another arrested from two different places in Assam. (Representational)

Tezpur/Guwahati:

A poacher was killed and another arrested from two different places in Assam on Friday, forest department officials said.

In the first incident, a poacher was killed by forest guards in Nameri National Park in Sonitpur, they said.

The poachers, in a bid to escape, opened fire at the forest guards. In retaliatory firing, one of them was killed, the officials said.

A hand-made gun and fishing equipment were also recovered from their possession.

In the other incident, a rhino poacher was arrested by forest officials of Biswanath Wildlife Division of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve.

He was arrested with the help of Arunachal Pradesh Police, an official said.