PM Narendra Modi Wishes Punjab CM Amarinder Singh On His 79th Birthday
NDTV, 4 days ago 0 1 min read
New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended best wishes to Congress leader and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on his 79th birthday.
Mr Singh is one of the most prominent leaders of the Congress and is serving his second term as Punjab chief minister.
In a tweet, PM Modi said, “Best wishes to Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh Ji on his birthday. Praying for his long and healthy life. @capt_amarinder.”
