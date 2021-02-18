Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ will be back soon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ for students appearing for Class 10 and 12 board examinations will be back soon. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi on Thursday wrote: “As our brave ‘Exam Warriors’ start padding up for their exams, ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021’ returns, this time fully online and open to students all over the world. Come, let us appear for the exams with a smile and without stress.” The Prime Minister also added that “It’ll be a fun filled discussion on an otherwise serious subject.”

As our brave #ExamWarriors start padding up for their exams, ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021′ returns, this time fully online and open to students all over the world. Come, let us appear for the exams with a smile and without stress! #PPC2021https://t.co/dsjq8y879s — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 18, 2021

On popular demand, ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021′ will also include parents and teachers. It’ll be a fun filled discussion on an otherwise serious subject. I call upon my student friends, their amazing parents and hardworking teachers to take part in #PPC2021 in large numbers. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 18, 2021

Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank tweeted, “I feel happy to share that the interaction every student was waiting for is back! Get ready to smile your way through exams with PM Modi.”

I feel happy to share that the interaction every student was waiting for is back! Get ready to smile your way through exams with PM @narendramodi in #ParikshaPeCharcha2021. Visit https://t.co/jL3kY0ZO34 for details.@mygovindia@EduMinOfIndia

#PPC2021#ExamWarriorspic.twitter.com/MlmzXOM8Cy — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) February 18, 2021

The website where students can register is – innovateindia.mygov.in. According to the website, here is how students and parents can join ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha'”