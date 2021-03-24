A parliamentary committee has asked the government head hunter PESB to carry out an in-depth study.

Noting that the percentage of women candidates to top managerial posts in public sector undertakings is abysmally low, a parliamentary committee has asked the government head hunter PESB to carry out an in-depth study and examine if this gender gap is due to scarcity of competent women aspirants or the glass ceiling effect.

The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) has been set up with the objective of evolving a sound managerial policy for Central Public Sector Enterprises and, in particular, to advise the government on appointments to their top management posts.

The PESB shall consist of one part-time or full-time chairperson and three full-time members. Currently, PESB has two members. The posts of chairperson and one member are vacant, according to a report of the committee tabled in the Parliament recently.

“The committee is unable to understand as to how PESB is functioning without the chairperson and a member,” it said.

The panel also noted that the percentage of female candidates recommended by PESB to top managerial posts in public sector undertakings (PSUs) is abysmally low, the Department-Related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice said in its 106th report on Demands for Grants (2021-22) of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

“The Committee recommends PESB to carry out an in-depth study and examine whether this gender gap is due to scarcity of competent women aspirants or glass ceiling effect. The Committee is of the considered opinion that there is a need to build an equitable work place for women and PESB must make an endeavour in this regard,” it said.

The percentage of female candidates recommended by PESB was 2.4 per cent in 2016, 7.69 per cent in 2017, 3.8 per cent in 2018, 2.75 per cent in 2019 and 6.89 per cent in 2020, according to the report tabled on March 16.

“The Committee recommends PESB to furnish the details of PSUs coming under its purview where top managerial posts are lying vacant. PESB may also indicate against each vacancy, whether the vacancy is due to lapse on the part of concerned PSU in informing the PESB about likely vacancies or due to delay on the part of PESB in advertising vacancies and holding selection committee meetings. PESB may furnish a status note on this in three month”s time,” it said.

