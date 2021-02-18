The MEA is fast losing credibility by becoming the Ministry of Extraordinary Apologists: P Chidambaram

New Delhi:

After the Congress’s victory in Punjab municipal elections, senior party leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday asked whether the Modi government still believed that farm laws are popular and only a small section of farmers of Punjab are protesting against them.

“The farmers are voters. So are migrant workers, MSMEs, the unemployed and the very poor families. When it is their turn, they will vote against the BJP like the Punjab voters.

“Does the Modi government still believe that the farm laws are popular and only a small “section” of farmers of Punjab are protesting against them,” he asked on Twitter.

“The MEA is fast losing credibility by becoming the Ministry of Extraordinary Apologists for the government’s wrong domestic policies,” he also said.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also said that the anger brewing in Punjab has given a befitting reply to the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The crop of anger and resentment brewing in the fields of Punjab has given a befitting reply to ruthlessness, sarcasm and confusion created by PM Modi and the BJP. Curse of Punjab…BJP”s drop,” he said in a tweet in Hindi on Punjab civil bodies polls.

Mr Surjewala also tweeted on the action of Delhi Police on the ”toolkit” issue, “Only a ”weak-kneed” government can shudder and shiver over a ”toolkit”.

Only a ”lily-livered” ruler can heap 6,300 cases of ”Sedition” in 2 years. Only the ”limp-wristed” need to stifle opinion by 5,922 cases under UAPA. Stop being scared of democratic ethos of dissent-discussion.”

The Congress also tweeted from its official Twitter handle, “We will turn hatred into love. We will hold the hands that feed us. We will stand by every Indian. We will protect India’s soul. Thank you Punjab for the massive mandate. We will deliver.”

The ruling Congress won six municipal corporations and emerged as the largest party in the seventh, sweeping the urban body polls in Punjab on Wednesday.

The Congress won in Bathinda, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Abohar, Batala and Pathankot, in the civic polls held against the backdrop of the farmers” agitation. In Moga, it needed victories in six more wards to control the municipal corporation.