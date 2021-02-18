OPSC AEE Admit Card: Know How To Download
NDTV, 2 days ago 0 1 min read
New Delhi:
The Odisha Assistant Executive Engineer exam will be held on February 28. The exam will be held in two sessions—paper 1 will be held in the morning session from 9 am to 12 noon and paper 2 will be held in the afternoon session from 2 pm to 5 pm. The exam will be conducted by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC). Admit cards of all the candidates who have registered for the exam have been released.
A total of 4743 candidates will appear for the exam, as per the data shared by the OPSC.
NDTV
New Delhi Television Limited is an Indian television media company founded in 1988 by Radhika Roy, a journalist. NDTV started off as a content provider for Doordarshan, producing the show The World This Week in November 1988.
Leave a Reply