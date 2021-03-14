The Congress on Sunday announced its candidates for the April 6 Kerala assembly polls, fielding former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy from Puthuppally and Leader of the Opposition in the assembly, Ramesh Chennithala, from Haripad.

Vatakara MP K Muraleedharan has been fielded from Thiruvananthapuram’s Nemon constituency, the lone seat won by the BJP in the 2016 assembly polls.

Kerala PCC Chief Mullappally Ramachandran, who met the media at Delhi after deliberations with the screening committee and the Congress high command, announced the list of 86 candidates out of the 92 seats which the party would be contesting.

Actor Dharmajan will be contesting from Balussery constituency in Kozhikode district.

Former tourism minister A P Anil Kumar will fight from Wandoor and youth Congress leader Shafi Parambil, from Palakkad.

Youth leaders V T Balram (Thrithala), A M Rohith (Ponnani), Dr Sarin P (Ottapalam), KSU state chief K M Abhijith (Kozhikode North) constituency and former minister K Jayalakshmi are among the other candidates.