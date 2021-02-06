The age of the woman wasbetween 30 to 35 years. (Representational)

Bhubaneswar:

The Bhubaneswar-Cuttack police commissionerate Saturday announced a cash award of Rs 50,000 for anyone who helps to identify the middle-aged woman whose headless body was found in Chandka area in Bhubaneswar, a police official said.

The police has released posters detailing the physical attributes and appealed to citizens to call on the helpline numbers 8280338323 and 8280338296, he said.

It also released a photograph of the body, found on February 4, which has a tattoo on the right hand, for identification.

The age of the woman was between 30 to 35 years.

There is a trident symbol tattoo below her elbow. Identity of the person who gives information to identify the woman will remain secret, the police tweeted.

The post-mortem examination reports revealed that the dead was strangled before the head was separated from the body, the police said.

The police have conducted two post-mortem examinations of the body, one at the Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar and another at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, said the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar, US Dash.

The police recovered the headless body of the woman on Thursday from the side of the road connecting Andharua and Daspur in Chandaka area.

The police launched an investigation after registering a case under relevant IPC sections.

It seized a knife, a pair of hand gloves and some clothes from the same spot, Mr Dash added.