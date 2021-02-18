Patna:

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday insisted that not much should be read into his recent meeting with an MP of the LJP, which is headed by his bete noire Chirag Paswan, since members of Parliament and the state legislature call on him regularly over matters relating to their constituencies.

About the visit of CPI’s Kanhaiya Kumar to his key aide and cabinet colleague Ashok Choudhary, the chief minister said that the former JNU student leader and an MLA of his party had met him earlier but did not discuss politics.

Nitish Kumar, who gave up the post of JD(U) national president recently but continues to wield supreme control over it, was asked by reporters at the party’S state headquarters whether Mr Paswan needs to worry after LJP Nawada MP Chandan Kumar Singh’s visit to the chief minister’s official residence on Sunday.

“There is nothing to be worried about. Being the chief minister I am often approached by members of the state legislature and Parliament who wish to discuss matters relating to their areas. They come when I grant an appointment and we talk. That’s it, he said.

Notably, Mr Singh’s visit came less than a month after LJP’s lone MLA Raj Kumar Singh had taken part in a book launch ceremony held at Choudhary’s residence.

Chirag Paswan’s rebellion against Kumar ahead of the Bihar assembly election in which he fielded candidates against JD(U) nominees, cost the party dear causing its tally to fall below 50 in the 243-strong House.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)