North Korea fired a device into the sea early Thursday, the South’s military said. (Representational)

Seoul:

North Korea fired a device into the sea early Thursday, the South’s military said, in what could be its first ballistic missile test during the Biden administration.

Seoul’s joint chiefs of staff said in a statement that the “unidentified projectile” was fired into the Sea of Japan, known as the East Sea in Korea.

