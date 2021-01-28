Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was not invited to address the Bengal assembly on the 1st day (File)

Kolkata:

West Bengal assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee today ruled that there is no provision for a Governor to address the House if a sitting is in continuation of a previous session even if it is held in a new year, and no norm has been violated.

Giving his ruling on a question raised by Leader of Opposition and Congress MLA Abdul Mannan claiming irregularities since Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was not invited to address the assembly on the first day of the sitting of the House this year on Wednesday, Biman Banerjee said that the Governor addresses the House at the commencement of session each year.

While Mr Mannan had raised the issue on Wednesday, CPI(M) MLA Sujan Chakraborty took up the matter again on Thursday.

The Speaker said that the present sitting is in continuation of the previous session that was adjourned indefinitely in September 2020, and reconvened from January 27 on a request by the state government for conduct of important businesses.

Mr Banerjee ruled that no irregularity was committed in not having the Governor’s address, since it is not a fresh session of the assembly.



